Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe speaking to the media at his residence in the suburb of Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe speaking to the media at his residence in the suburb of Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe said Thursday that his ouster last November was a coup and that successor Emmerson Mnangagwa took power illegally.

"I say it was a coup d'etat - some people have refused to call it a coup d'etat," Mugabe told South African state-run broadcaster SABC TV in his first interview since leaving office.