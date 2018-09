Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivers a speech during the swearing in of the new members of his cabinet at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Zimbabwean Olympic gold medallist swimmer Kirsty Coventry (R) takes the oath of office as she is sworn in as the Minister of Youth, Sports and Recreation at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Zimbabwean Olympic gold medallist swimmer Kirsty Coventry (2-R) is congratulated by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (2-L) after taking the oath of office to be sworn in as the Minister of Youth, Sports and Recreation at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Zimbabwe's new 20-minister cabinet took the oath of office on Monday during a ceremony held at the presidential palace in the capital Harare.

The renowned economist Mthuli Ncube, a former vice-president of the African Development Bank and a professor of economics at Oxford, took on the key Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.