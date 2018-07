Former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe delivers a speech from The Blue House in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/YESHIEL PANCHIA

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe, who was ousted by a military coup in 2017, said in a press conference Sunday that he had no plan to vote for the ruling party in the upcoming presidential election.

Incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the ex-vice president who was brought to power by the coup, and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer, lead the field of 23 candidates in Monday's election, the first in 37 years without Mugabe.