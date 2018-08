Members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Presidential Guard Brigade stand in line during the Heroes Day commemorations at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Zimbabweans attend the Heroes Day commemorations at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses the crowd during the Heroes Day commemorations at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Zimbabwe's president on Monday urged the country to move on from the recent contested presidential election, which has been challenged by the opposition in court.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, made these comments in an address to those marking Heroes Day, which celebrates the men and women who died to achieve the country's independence.