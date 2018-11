A general view of the wreckage of a bus in which 42 people died and 27 seriously injured when it burst into flames in West Nicholson, Mateabeleland, southern Zimbabwe, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Zimbabwe's president offered condolences Friday to the families of the 42 people killed when a bus burst into flames in the southwestern city of Gwanda.

Thirty other people were injured in the tragedy, which occurred Thursday night as the bus was traveling down the Bulawayo Highway in the direction of South Africa.