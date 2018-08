People light fires in the streets during a protest against polling results in Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/YESHIEL PANCHIA

Zimbabwe's incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday said he had been holding talks with the country's main opposition leader in a bid to restore calm, a day after three people were killed amid clashes in the capital Harare.

Scuffles between Zimbabwe's security forces and opposition supporters broke out in the capital city Wednesday after the latter took to the streets to protest alleged fraud in the recent presidential elections.