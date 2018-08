The opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa (C) speaks at a press conference at the Bronte hotel in Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/AARON UFUMELI

The president of Zimbabwe took the oath of office on Sunday, calling for unity following a disputed election that the opposition claimed was marred by fraud.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, won the July 30 election with 50.6 percent of the vote, after ascending to the presidency in Nov. 2017 following a military coup that ousted longtime leader Robert Mugabe, under whom he served as vice president.