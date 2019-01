Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa (left), and his Kazakh counterpart, Nursultan Nazarbayev (right), are seen at the start of the former's visit to Kazakhstan. The visit started on Jan. 21, 2019. EFE

Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa (left), shakes hands with Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev (right) during the former's official visit to Kazakhstan. The visit began on Jan. 21, 2019, in Astana. EPA-EFE

The African nation of Zimbabwe wants to use Kazakhstan as a model in its bid to modernize, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Monday during his first official visit to this Central Asian republic.

"Zimbabwe is currently in the same stage (of development) that Kazakhstan was in 20 years ago, so it was important for us to visit this friendly country and learn about its experience in the last two decades," Mnangagwa said after meeting with Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev.