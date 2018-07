People attend the last election campaign rally by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

ZANU-PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during a campaign rally at the National Stadium, Harare, Zimbabwe, July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/YESHIEL PANCHIA

Zimbabwe's two main presidential contenders wrapped up their election campaigns on Saturday with separate rallies in the capital Harare, on the eve of the first presidential election since a military coup ousted former president Robert Mugabe in 2017.

Incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer, are the lead candidates in Monday's election.