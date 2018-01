Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, attends the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

The new president of Zimbabwe on Wednesday announced that the presidential and legislative elections planned for this year in the African country would probably be held before July.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Emmerson Mnangagwa said he believed that the elections would not be in July but before it.