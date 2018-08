Lawyers representing Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa arrive at the Constitutional Court, to submit their challenge against President elect Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent election victory, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) on Friday asked Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court to overturn the results of the July 30 presidential election.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) proclaimed incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner with 50.8 percent of the vote, compared with 44.3 percent for the MDC's Nelson Chamisa.