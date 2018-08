Some of the 24 alleged Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance supporters disembark from a prison vehicle for an appearance at the Magistrates Courts in Harare, Zimbabwe on Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The main opposition party of Zimbabwe, the Movement for Democratic Change, on Monday denounced harassment and persecution by the southern African country's army against MDC members, stating that the security forces' harassment is an attempt to prevent the MDC from challenging the results of the July 30 presidential election.

The MDC and local human rights groups have reported beatings, intimidation and kidnappings by military personnel in the capital Harare and other parts of the country.