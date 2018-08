Tendai Biti, one of the leaders of Zimbabwe's main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, addresses a press conference in Harare, Zimbabwe, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AARON UFUMELI

Senior Zimbabwean opposition leader Tendai Biti has been arrested on allegations of inciting violence after the country's recent presidential elections, sources from the main opposition party of Zimbabwe told EFE Wednesday.

Biti, a former finance minister and a member of the Movement for Democratic Change, was detained at the Zimbabwean border with Zambia, where he was trying to flee to in order to seek asylum.