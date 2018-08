Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers outside the Bronte Hotel during the opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's press conference in Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa (C) speaks at a press conference at the Bronte hotel in Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The Zimbabwean opposition leader on Friday refused to recognize the incumbent's victory in this week's presidential election.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced Thursday that Zanu-PF party candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa, who came to power after Robert Mugabe was forced from office last year, won a majority of the votes, but Nelson Chamisa, running for the opposition MDC Alliance, rejects to accept the result.