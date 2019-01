An armed soldier on a street near a fuel station in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/STF

Zimbabwean police on Monday arrested one of the leaders of the trade union federation who called for a strike to protest a fuel price hike that prompted massive protests in the African country, according to a human rights group.

The secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, Japhet Moyo, was apprehended at Harare's main airport, Robert Gabriel Mugabe International.