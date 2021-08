Dutch Queen Maxima appears on a screen as she takes part in a zoom conversation with experts in the field of gloom and depression at MIND in Amersfoort, The Netherlands, 18 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROEN JUMELET

Members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions are seen participating in a zoom call for a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 07 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Anna Moneymaker / POOL

United States company Zoom Video Communications, whose video conferencing program became the most popular app during the coronavirus pandemic, has agreed to an out-of-court settlement to pay $85 million for a class action lawsuit that claims it violated users' privacy rights.

The lawsuit, filed last year, accuses Zoom of violating laws protecting users' privacy by sharing their data with tech giants, including Google, Facebook and LinkedIn.