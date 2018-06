A view of the ZTE Corporation logo at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Shares of Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE fell by around 39 percent after the firm resumed trading at the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday after a two-month suspension by the United States for flouting sanctions against trading with North Korea and Iran.

In the stock exchange in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the company is headquartered, ZTE lost 10 percent, the maximum allowed in exchanges in mainland China.