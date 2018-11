Independent presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili (L) casts her ballot at a polling station during the second round of the presidential elections in Tbilisi, Georgia, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Former Georgian foreign minister Salome Zurabishvili on Wednesday won her country's presidential elections following a second round of voting, exit polls suggest.

The French-born member of parliament, who ran as an independent but was backed by the governing Georgia Dream party, took between 55 percent and 58 percent of the national vote, according to initial figures.