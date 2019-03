Slovak presidential candidate Maros Sefcovic talks to journalists during an elections night at his election headquartes in the Slovakia's presidential election run-off in Bratislava, Slovakia, 30 March 2019. The second round of presidential elections in Slovakia is contended by environmental lawyer Zuzana Caputova with her opponent, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Slovak President Andrej Kiska (L) congrats to Slovak presidential candidate Zuzana Caputova during an elections night at her election headquartes in the Slovakia's presidential election run-off in Bratislava, Slovakia, 30 March 2019. After most of votes counted Zuzana Caputova is heading for victory in the presidential run-off elections and Slovakia's first female president. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Slovak presidential candidate Zuzana Caputova speaks to journalists during an elections night at her election headquartes in the Slovakia's presidential election run-off in Bratislava, Slovakia, 30 March 2019. After most of votes counted Zuzana Caputova is heading for victory in the presidential run-off elections and Slovakia's first female president. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Slovak presidential candidate Zuzana Caputova watches results during an elections night at her election headquartes in the Slovakia's presidential election run-off in Bratislava, Slovakia, 30 March 2019. According to exit polls from more than 51.2 per cent of polling stations, environmental lawyer Zuzana Caputova has won almost 58.07 per cent of the votes compared to 41.92 per cent won by her opponent, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic. Zuzana Caputova will become Slovakia's first female president. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Slovak presidential candidate Zuzana Caputova (C) reacts as she takes big lead as she waits for the results at her election headquater during Slovakia's presidential election run-off in Bratislava, Slovakia, 30 March 2019. According to initial exit polls Caputova will become Slovakia's first female president. EPA-EFE/JAKUB GAVLAK

Environmental lawyer Zuzana Caputova has been elected president of Slovakia late on Saturday, the first woman to become head of state in this small post-communist democracy, which has been a member of the EU and NATO since 2004.

"I am happy not just for the result but mainly that it is possible not to succumb to populism, to tell the truth, to raise interest without aggressive vocabulary," said the winner, after thinking voters in Slovak, Hungarian, Czech, Roma and Ruthenian.