Winners of the International Emmy for 'Hack the City' Wladimir Winter, Nobrega de Almeida, Director Leonardo Martin and Producer Neumann Pereira, in the category of Short-Form Series, pose for a photo at the 47th International Emmy Awards Gala at the New York Hilton hotel in New York, USA, 25 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

British-Iranian journalist Christiane Amanpour (L) holds the Directorate Award as she poses with Somali-American fashion model and actress Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid (R), at the 47th International Emmy Awards Gala at the New York Hilton hotel in New York, USA, 25 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES