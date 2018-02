French actor Anthony Bajon (L) and French director Cedric Kahn (R) pose during a photocall for 'La priere' at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin. EFE

French director Cedric Kahn poses during a photocall for 'La priere' at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin. EFE