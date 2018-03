Dan Cogan (L) and director Bryan Fogel (R), winners of the 'Best Documentary Feature' award for 'Icarus,' poses in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. EFE

Kazuhiro Tsuji (L), Lucy Sibbick (C), and David Malinowski (R), for 'Makeup and Hairstyling' for the 'Darkest Hour' pose in the press room with their award during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. EFE