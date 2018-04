The 'Untitled' artwork by Swiss artist Urs Fischer on display at the 'Dancing with myself' exhibition at the Punta della Dogana Gallery at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice, Italy. EFE

The 'Self-Portrait' by Italian artist Alighiero Boetti (Alighiero e Boetti) on display at the 'Dancing with myself' exhibition at the Punta della Dogana Gallery at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice, Italy. EFE