French actor Anthony Bajon receives the award trophy 'Silver Bear for Best Actor' for 'La priere' at the closing and award ceremony of the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 23 February 2018. The Berlinale runs from 15 to 25 February. EFE

(L-R) Mexican director Alonso Ruizpalacios and Writer and producer Manuel Alcala receive the award trophy 'Silver Bear' for Museo' from jury member Chema Prado at the closing and award ceremony of the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2018. EFE