80/5000 A group of actors dressed as the characters of La Casa de Papel participate in the red carpet for the premiere of the third season of the series, in Bogota, Colombia, 17 July 2019. The Spanish actor Alvaro Morte, who plays the Professor in 'La casa de papel', assured this Wednesday in Bogota that the third season of the series is 'more action', while the fourth, which they are recording, is 'more than emotion'. EPA/ Juan Diego Lopez