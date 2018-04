A woman looks for books at a shop on the occasion of the 'Dia del Libro' (International Book Day) in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, 21 April 2018. The Dia del Libro is a Spanish tradition similar to Valentine's Day where men and women exchange roses and books commemorated on 23 April, St. George's Day. The festival offers thousands of books in Filipino, Spanish and English where a rose will be given for every purchase. EFE

