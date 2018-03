Frances McDormand, winner of the Best Actress for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,' in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 04 March 2018. EFE

(L-R) Sam Rockwell, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,' Frances McDormand, winner of the Best Actress for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,' Allison Janney, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award for 'I, Tonya', and Gary Oldman, winner of Best Actor for 'Darkest Hour' pose in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 04 March 2018. EFE