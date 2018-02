British actor Gary Oldman arrives ahead of the 71st annual British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 18 February 2018. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). (Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

British actor Gary Oldman (3-d L) arrives with his family ahead of the 71st annual British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 18 February 2018. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). (Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL