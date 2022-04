Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 11/04/2022.- Syrian artist Aziz al-Asmar works on a mural depicting a bear and Ukrainian colors with inscription reading in Arabic (R) 'Russian crime..Ukrainian scene' on a wall in Idlib, Syria, 11 April 2022 (issued 13 April 2022). The 50-year-old artist al-Asmar has painted five EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH

Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 11/04/2022.- Syrian artist Aziz al-Asmar paints a mural on a building in Idlib, Syria, 11 April 2022 (issued 13 April 2022). The 50-year-old artist al-Asmar has painted five murals on the ruins of buildings destroyed by Russian forces in Syria that used to assist the Syrian government EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH