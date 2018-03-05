Guillermo del Toro se alzó hoy con el Óscar al mejor director por "The Shape of Water".
Es el tercer mexicano que consigue ese logro tras Alfonso Cuarón ("Gravity") y Alejandro González Iñárritu ("Birdman" y "The Revenant").
Guillermo del Toro, winner of the Best Director Award for 'The Shape of Water' and the Best Picture for 'The Shape of Water' poses in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 04 March 2018. EFE
