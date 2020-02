A person delivers flowers and black ribbons to the Hollywood Star of US actor Kirk Douglas on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood (California, USA) EFE/John G. Mabanglo

A person signs a card at a memorial on the Hollywood Star of US actor Kirk Douglas on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood (California, USA). EFE/John G. Mabanglo

Gregg Donovan, also known as the 'Ambassador of Hollywood', stands by the Hollywood Star of US actor Kirk Douglas on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood (California, USA). According to media reports, US actor Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103 on 05 February 2020. EFE/John G. Mabanglo