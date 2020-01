Spanish actor Antonio Banderas arrives for the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California, USA, 02 January 2020. The Palm Springs International Film Festival awards actors in eleven categories. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek (L), Spanish actor Antonio Banderas (C) and French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault (R) arrive at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California, USA, 02 January 2020. The Palm Springs International Film Festival awards actors in eleven categories.EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER