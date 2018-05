Patty Jenkins, Salma Hayek, Sofia Boutella along with other actresses arrive for the screening of 'Girls of the Sun (Les Filles du Soleil)' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France. EFE

Patty Jenkins, Salma Hayek and Sofia Boutella arrive at the red carpet in protest of the lack of female filmmakers honored throughout the history of the festival at the screening of 'Girls of the Sun (Les Filles du Soleil)' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France. EFE