General view of the abandoned hospital, which received first causalities at night of accident in 1986 in the abandoned city of Pryryat, not far of Chernobyl, Ukraine, 07 June 2019. The miniseries Chernobyl (2019) made by HBO depicts the explosion`s aftermath, the vast clean-up operation and the subsequent inquiry. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO/Archivo