London (United Kingdom), 10/10/2021.- English musician Jarvis Cocker attends the UK premiere of 'The French Dispatch' during the BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 10 October 2021. The British Film Institute festival runs from 06 to 17 October 2021. (Cine, Cine, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES