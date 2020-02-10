La cinta surcoreana "Parásitos" arrasó hoy en los Óscar al llevarse cuatro premios, entre ellos los de mejor película y mejor película internacional, que la situaron por delante de la otra favorita, "1917", que ganó tres estatuillas.
Bong Joon Ho reacts as he accepts the Oscar for the Best Motion Picture of the Year for 'Parasite' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
