Penélope Cruz recibe el César de Honor del cine francés de manos de Almodovar

Penelope Cruz poses with the Honory Lifetime Achievement award during the 43rd annual Cesar awards ceremony held at the Salle Pleyel concert venue in Paris, France, 02 March 2018. (Francia) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Penelope Cruz poses with the Honory Lifetime Achievement award during the 43rd annual Cesar awards ceremony held at the Salle Pleyel concert venue in Paris, France, 02 March 2018. (Francia) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT