Rosalía ganó este jueves el premio al Álbum del Año gracias a su disco "El mal querer" en la vigésima edición de los Latin Grammy, que se celebró en Las Vegas (EE.UU.).
Rosalia with her Latin Grammy for Album of the Year for 'El Mal Querer' during the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 14 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
