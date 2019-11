US filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan (C) and cast members pose at the AppleTV+ global premiere event for the television show Servant at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

US filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan (C-R), his wife Bhavna Vaswani (C-L) and daughters Saleska Shyamalan (L) and Ishani Shyamalan (R) pose at the AppleTV+ global premiere event for the television show Servant at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES