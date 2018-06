US actor Ari'el Stachel, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for 'The Band's Visit' poses in the press room at the 2018 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 10 June 2018. EFE

Sound designer Gareth Fry, winner of the award for Best Sound Design of a Play for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two', poses in the press room at the 2018 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 10 June 2018. EFE