La cornada menos grave sufrida por el diestro murciano Paco Ureña, premiado con una oreja al igual que su compañero Román, fue el hecho más destacable de la primera corrida de los Sanfermines, en la que se lidiaron tres notables ejemplares de la divisa de Puerto de San Lorenzo. EFE/Jim Hollander Pamplona (Spain), 07/07/2018.- Spanish bullfighter Paco Urena (C) faints from loss of blood after he was gored in the leg while killing his second bull of the afternoon in the bullring during the Festival of San Fermin 2018 in Pamplona, Spain, 07 July 2018. He was then carried out of the ring and into the bullring infirmary. The festival, locally known as Sanfermines, is held annually from 06 to 14 July in commemoration of the city's patron saint. Hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world attend the fiesta. Many of them physically participate in the highlight event - the running of the bulls, or encierro - where they attempt to outrun the bulls along a route through the narrow streets of the city's old city. (España, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM HOLLANDER