Spanish bullfighter Alejandro Talavante fights his second bull during a bullfight held on the occasion of San Isidro Fair at Las Ventas Bullring in Madrid, Spain, 16 May 2018. EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Spanish bullfighter Jose Maria Manzanares performs a pass on 'Triston', a bull of the Nunes del Cuvillo farm, during the ninth day of the San Isidro Fair at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, 16 May 2018. EFE/Javier Lizon