Bill Murray receives the Silver Bear for Best Director on behalf of Wes Anderson for 'Isle of Dogs' at the closing and award ceremony of the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2018. EFE

Polish director and screenwriter Malgorzata Szumowska receives the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for the movie 'Mug' (Twarz) at the closing and award ceremony of the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2018. EFE