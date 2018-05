German director Wim Wenders poses during the photocall for 'Pope Francis - A Man of his Word' at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 13 May 2018. The movie is presented in the section Special Screenings of the festival which runs from 08 to 19 May. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Wim Wenders (2-L) and the crew from the movie 'Pope Francis - A Man of his Word' arrive for the screening of 'Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 13 May 2018. The movie is presented out of competition at the festival which runs from 08 to 19 May. (Cine, Papa, Francia) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN