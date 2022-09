Monza (Italy), 05/09/2022.- AC Monza's Luca Caldirola (R) in action against Atalanta's Ademola Lookman during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Monza and Atalanta at U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy, 05 September 2022. (Italia) EFE/EPA/Roberto Bregani

Monza (Italy), 05/09/2022.- Atalanta's goalkeeper Juan Musso (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Monza and Atalanta at U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy, 05 September 2022. (Italia) EFE/EPA/Roberto Bregani