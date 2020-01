Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece grabs a rebound away during the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks at AccorHotels Arena, in Paris, France, 24 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Francia, Grecia) EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

Charlotte Hornet guard Nicolas Batum of France in action against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton during the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks at AccorHotels Arena, in Paris, France, 24 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Francia) EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA