Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. (L) and Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (R) battle for a loose ball during the NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 04 December 2019. The Bulls defeated the Grizzlies. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen hangs from the basket as he scores during the NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 04 December 2019. The Bulls defeated the Grizzlies. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY