New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (C) shoots during the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 02 December 2019. The Bucks defeated the Knicks. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) shoots on New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (R) during the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY