Minnesota Timberwolves player Jake Layman (C) gets stopped by Dallas Mavericks players Luka Doncic (L) of Slovenia and Dorian Finney-Smith (R), in the second half of their NBA basketball game, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas (Texas, USA) EFE/Larry W. Smith

Minnesota Timberwolves player Kelan Martin (C) collides with Dallas Mavericks player Maxi Kleber (L) of Germany, in the second half of their NBA basketball game, at the American Airlines Center i (Dallas, Texas) EFE/Larry W. Smith