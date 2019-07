Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers (R) celebrates his solo home run during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees with teammate Boston Red Sox left fielder J.D. Martinez (L) at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 25 July 2019. EFE/Cj Gunther

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (C) leaves the game during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 25 July 2019. EFE/Cj Gunther